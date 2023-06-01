KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in a 2022 hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead.

Terrence Dunlap-Jones Jr. has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of 41-year-old Kameron Cobbins.

Just before midnight on Aug. 12, Kansas City police were called to the area of Main Street and Truman Road for the reported crash.

Police determined an unknown black SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, had been involved in a crash near 19th and Baltimore, then left the scene.

Court records say the driver, now identified as 30-year-old Dunlap-Jones, ran through a red light at Truman and Main and hit a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The Chrysler hit a Jeep Wrangler.

Police said Dunlap-Jones was going 48 mph in a 35 mph zone, court records say, and had a revoked license.

Cobbins, who was driving the Chrysler, died from her injuries. A passenger in her vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

Kameron Cobbins (photo via family)

Surveillance video from the area confirmed the suspect vehicle was a Chevy Tahoe, and the SUV had an expired temporary tag, court documents say. Police were also able to get a driver description from the video.

A records check showed the temporary license came back to a car registered to Dunlap-Jones, and his driver’s license photo matched the surveillance video, court documents say.

A few days after the crash, after submitting footage to local news outlets, a woman called police, saying the black Chevy Tahoe she saw on the news was parked in her backyard.

The woman said Dunlap-Jones came to her house, parked the SUV there and never came back for it, charging documents say.

Police arrested Dunlap-Jones on May 31, but he refused to provide a statement to detectives.