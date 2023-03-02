KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in the January 2022 deadly shooting of a 17-year-old man at a BP gas station.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Shyrone H. Daniels with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2022, at the BP gas station near E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim identified as Desmond Matthews laying partially inside a silver Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video surveillance showed a man confront the victim as they came face to face at the station. The man showed a handgun and pointed it at the victim and shot, striking him in the neck and upper back.

A witness identified the shooter as Daniels.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Daniels is scheduled to appear in court on March 13, 2023, for a bond review hearing.