Kansas City man charged in chase that led to crash, killing Smithville woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Kansas City man is facing multiple charged connected to a police chase on Friday, June4, that ended in a crash, killing an innocent 73-year-old Smithville woman.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Francois C. Orloff Monday with second-degree murder, resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patsy Arnold was traveling in the eastbound lanes on U.S. 50 when her vehicle and another vehicle were struck by Orloff, who was driving a stolen vehicle and crossed the median.

According to court records, the chase was initiated by the Lone Jack Police Department.

The crash occurred on westbound U.S. 50 Highway, east of Milton Thompson Road in Lake Lotawana.

Police found a red Ford Ranger on its top in the ditch along the highway. Arnold was identified as the victim and pronounced dead at the scene.

Orloff was taken into custody by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. He told police he took drugs in an attempt to kill himself, then he just started driving faster and faster in an attempt to commit suicide.

The prosecutor’s office said other charges may be filed in the future.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000/10 percent bond for Orloff.

