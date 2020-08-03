Kansas City man charged in connection to deadly shooting of his girlfriend early Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Briana Johnson early Sunday morning.

According to Jackson County prosecutors, DeCarlos D. Carrell faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records filed Monday, Kansas City police responded just after 4 a.m. Sunday to a shooting near E. Gregory Blvd. and Bales. When they arrived on scene they found Johnson dead from a gunshot wound.

Three other adults were in the home who stated Carrell displayed the weapon to them when he was turned away from the residence in which he fired a round into the house, striking Johnson and killing her. He then fired six more rounds into the victim’s car.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.