KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in the deadly beating of another man with a metal bolt Wednesday afternoon at a Kansas City apartment.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Charles E. Stamper with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and violation of an order of protection.

According to court records, just before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported cutting at an apartment complex in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Euclid Avenue.

Officers found a witness who said there was a “Charlie” inside that was covered in blood. Officers knocked on the door, but did not receive a response so they forced entry into the apartment.

Court records say Stamper, who was covered in apparent blood, was taken into custody where he uttered “it was self defense, there is a gun in there on the floor.”

Police found the victim, identified as Dickens F. Taima, on the floor at the foot of a bed. He had sustained extremely severe injuries to his skull and body and face, as well as to his hands and forearms. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

She came out and saw Stamper covered in blood. He told the witnesses not to call 911 and locked himself in victim’s room.

An industrial-sized carriage bolt wrapped in a red strap was found lying on the bed and a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm handgun was found lying on the floor a few feet away from the victim.

Court records say the handgun did not have a live round in the chamber, but live rounds were loaded in the magazine seeded in the firearm.

A witness told detectives she was inside the apartment, which she shared with the victim and stated “Charlie” came over to run errands with her and when he arrived, the victim was in his bedroom asleep. She went to take a shower when she heard what sounded like a scream. She came out and saw Stamper standing in the victim’s bedroom doorway with blood on his hands, holding an unknown object.

When the victim asked Stamper what happened, he told her “it’s ok, everything is fine” and then closed himself inside the victim’s bedroom. She stated she didn’t see the victim, nor did she hear any noises after the door was closed, but she left the residence to inform two other witnesses.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for Stamper.



