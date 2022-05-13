KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, accused of shooting a man to death in a Kansas City parking lot earlier this week.

Paul Wright has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Terylle Gorham.

Kansas City police were called around 9 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex parking lot near 49th and Bellefontaine. When officers arrived, they found Gorham with multiple gunshot wounds, lying underneath a truck. He was pronounced deceased.

Police also discovered multiple spent .45 caliber shell casings near Gorham’s body, court documents say.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses and residents at the apartment complex. One said “word on the street” was Wright was the suspect and had family living nearby, court records say. When shown a photo of Wright, the resident confirmed it was the person she knows as Wright.

A witness told police they saw Wright with a handgun in his waistband, walking in the apartment complex with Gorham just before the shooting, prosecutors say.

Another witness reported seeing Wright in the complex just before the shooting and then afterward when Wright asked for a ride, which the witness said he couldn’t do, court documents say.

Detectives recovered surveillance footage from a resident, who identified the two men on the video as they walk toward the area where the shooting occurred. Court documents say Wright can be seen with what appears to be a gun in his hand. The two men went out of camera view when the resident said she heard gunshots.

The day after the shooting, officers conducted a traffic stop after a driver without proper vehicle registration allegedly committed several stop sign violations. Wright was the passenger, court documents say.

Police executed a search warrant and found a .45 caliber handgun in the vehicle, matching the shell casings found at the scene, prosecutors say. The driver told police it belonged to Wright.

The 60-year-old declined to speak to police. Court documents say Wright is a convicted felon who spent time in Missouri prison for an armed bank robbery.