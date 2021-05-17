Kansas City man charged in deadly Raytown shooting

Raytown Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Hawthorne Ave. May 16, 2021. (FOX4 Photo/Alex Bruns)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the deadly shooting near Plymouth Lane and Hawthorne Avenue in Raytown over the weekend.

32-year-old Rodney D. Byrd is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Police responded to shots fired just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 16. When they arrived, they found a single victim dead in the driver seat of a vehicle.

The victim was identified as Jerone Weathers.

Police found blood in the driveway and Byrd inside the residence. A witness told police that he was the shooter.

Other witnesses told police that the two had been arguing before the gunshot. Byrd was seen standing over Weathers in the driveway after the gunshot before allegedly dragging him into the vehicle.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android