Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting, allegedly over drug deal argument

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Kansas City man is facing a murder charge in a deadly shooting at 69th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Brandon Johnson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Ernest Gibson on Wednesday.

Court records say police were dispatched before 1 a.m. Wednesday to the area for a reported shooting where they found Gibson suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

One of Gibson’s family members told police that Gibson and a friend were meeting Johnson for a drug purchase, according to court records. When the two friends went outside to meet Johnson, the family member heard gunshots minutes later.

Gibson’s friend told detectives the two men were arguing over $10 from a previous drug deal. According to court records, that friend said Gibson was walking away when he was shot.

Gibson’s family member said they saw a silver vehicle, like the one Johnson is known to drive, leaving the area. Detectives also found footage of Johnson’s license plate 14 minutes before the shooting in the area of 63rd and Swope, headed toward 69th and Jackson.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000 cash.