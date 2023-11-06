KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in an August deadly shooting, Jackson County prosecutors say.

Anthony Adams has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 44-year-old David Clark.

Court records say just before 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Kansas City police were called to a reported shooting at a home near 36th Street and Norton Avenue.

Charging documents said Adams was the one who called 911, telling dispatchers he shot Clark.

Police found Adams standing in the front room where he told officers, “It was an accident. It was an accident,” according to court documents.

Detectives found Clark on the couch with a tourniquet on his leg above an injury on his thigh. Police found a handgun and a spent bullet in the room as well, court records say.

A witness said he was hanging out with Adams and Clark that night. As he went to walk out of the house, he heard a loud bang, charging documents say, and then Adams told him to call 911.

The witness said the incident was over Clark going to the “ice box” and having a slice of pizza, according to court records.

Adams told police it was an accident and refused to speak to detectives further.