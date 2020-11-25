Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting last Friday near 57th and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 43-year-old man last Friday.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Tevin M. Lynch with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, police responded to a home just after 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, near 57th and Indiana Ave. on a reported shooting.

Documents say the victim, Heath Morgan, called 911 and stated he had been shot and needed help. He provided the name of Tevin Lynch as the person who had shot him.

When officers arrived at the scene they went into the home where they found Morgan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found a message on Morgan’s phone from a “Tevin Grass” on the same day.

A witness told police he had introduced the victim and Lynch to each other in the last year.

The day of the homicide, the witness stated he saw a man leaving the residence. He identified Lynch as that man when he was shown a photo of him.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash only bond