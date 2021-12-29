Kansas City man charged in deadly shooting near 60th and Agnes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 44-year-old Kansas City man in the deadly shooting of Naaman Williams on Monday.

William F. Betts faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers were called to the area of 60th Street and Agnes Avenue on a shooting call before 7 p.m. that evening.

Upon arrival, officers found Williams lying on the front steps of a house suffering from a gunshot wound. Williams died at the scene.

According to court documents, witnesses said Betts and Williams have known each other since high school. They allegedly got into an altercation, and witnesses told detectives they heard Betts make threats to Williams that’s he was going to kill him.

Prosecutors requested a cash bond of $250,000.