KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man is charged in the deadly shooting of his 21-year-old son earlier this month.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Jose Pilar, 54, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near E. 18th Street and Cambridge Avenue.

A person calling 911 stated “Raul was shot by father” and other family members were taking “Raul” to an area hospital. Shortly after, police received information that a shooting victim was brought to the emergency room at North Kansas City Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead and identified as Raul Pilar Sanchez.

Witnesses told police that the victim and Pilar were arguing over a family friend coming to visit. The sound of a round being chambered into a firearm was heard then one witness saw Pilar shoot Sanchez. The witness ran from the scene and heard additional shots being fired, court documents say. Pilar was then heard saying “I am going to shoot myself” as he left the residence.

Pilar left the home and soon after a family member found Sanchez suffering from gunshot wounds.

Pilar is scheduled to appear in Jackson County court on Monday, April 17, at 1:30 p.m. for a bond review hearing.