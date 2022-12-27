KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Shavon Key last week.

Clay County prosecutors charged Ibrahim N. Abdi with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at an apartment complex off N. Denver Avenue, just south of 152 Highway.

When officers arrived on scene they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was taken to Liberty Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Abdi was first interviewed as a witness and said he was over at his friend’s apartment with Key and was in the baby’s bedroom inside the apartment, court documents say. He said there was a gun inside the room with them but clarified that there was no “clip” in it.

He stated that the “clip” was removed and on the floor of the room. He picked up the firearm and racked the charging handle to ensure that there was no round in the chamber. He told police the bullet must have been stuck inside the firearm and said he wasn’t sure if his thumb or finger touched the trigger but the firearm discharged, court documents say.

Abdi is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3 for a bond reduction hearing.