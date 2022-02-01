LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man who surrendered to police following a standoff Monday night is now facing charges in connection to a deadly January shooting on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit.

Marquise Webb was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle hijacking and two counts of armed criminal action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

According to court records, Lee’s Summit police responded to an armed carjacking on Jan. 14, 2022, behind Konrad’s in Lee’s Summit. About the same time, police also were responding to a shooting on the Amtrak train in which the suspect had already left the train in Lee’s Summit.

The victim, identified as Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was treated when the train stopped in Independence, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim in the carjacking told police a man opened his driver’s door while parked.

Amtrak officials could not account for Webb’s whereabouts but a check of his phone showed the phone moving directly toward Kansas City after the Lee’s Summit stop, rather than traveling on to Independence.

On Monday, Jan. 31, Lee’s Summit and Kansas City police executed a search warrant at an apartment near Citadel Drive and Bushman Drive after searching for addresses associated with Webb’s phone. During this search, police saw Webb attempting to exit from the apartment’s rear.

After more than four hours, Webb surrendered without incident.

Marquise Webb

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond for Webb.