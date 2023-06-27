KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors charge a 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man following the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Cyree Cook late last week outside a downtown gas station.

Ryan R. Jackson was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported shooting just before 9:20 p.m. in the area of E. 10th Street and Locust Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found Cook suffering from apparent gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A surveillance video showed a man wearing a black tank top and tall white socks and white shoes. The man and the victim were in the same parking lot when the man pulled out an object from his waistband and wrestled with the victim.

The victim fell to the ground. He appeared to be kicking as a second man wearing blue shorts and a black shirt was kicking the victim.

As the men were over the victim, a flash is seen. The man in the black tank top extended his arm out as if he’s firing a gun toward the victim. A muzzle flash again can be seen. Everyone in the parking lot runs with the victim on the ground.

Police recovered a handgun that Jackson tossed over the fence.

Jackson stated to detectives that he was never at a gas station and that he was under the influence of narcotics, according to court documents.