Kansas City man charged in deadly stabbing outside halfway house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man to death outside of a halfway house in the city’s northeast.

Trever Young, 28, faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, police were called to the 3700 block of Gardner in an industrial area of northeast Kansas City Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that Young got into an argument with the victim, Daniel Atkison, outside of a halfway house where they both had been residents.

During the argument, Young allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the torso. The victim died at the hospital.

Young was arrested by officers after a canvass of the area. He allegedly had blood in his clothing and a bloody knife in his sweatshirt pocket.

His bond has been set at $250,000 cash.