KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old Kansas City man for the February deadly shooting of 53-year-old Jamal W. Garcia.

Gonzolo Sago Duvergel is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Feb. 21, just before 1:50 p.m., Kansas City police officers responded to the sound of shots fired in the area of E. 36th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Officers discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries and the case was ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, court documents say a witness was contacted and reported hearing a girl start screaming, followed by the victim saying “You killed me.”

The witness ran across the street and saw the victim bleeding so he took the victim’s belt off and put it around his leg as a tourniquet, according to court records. He stated after the shooting, he saw the suspect take his brownish orange sweater off and throw it on the ground because he was sweating profusely.

The sweater/jacket and a beanie cap were located in the driveway at the scene.

The witness further stated he saw the suspect with the gun in his hand after the shooting and saw him conceal it on his body, either in his waistband or pocket, prior to getting on a bicycle and leaving the scene. The bicycle was found, abandoned south of the crime scene.

Duvergel is scheduled to appear in court on November 13 at 1:30 p.m. for a bond review hearing.