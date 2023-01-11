Editor’s note: This story includes information about sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault incident earlier this week in Grandview.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Deonte T. Watson with first-degree rape or attempted rape and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.

According to court records, the victim was in a Grandview residence on Monday afternoon when Watson sexually assaulted the victim.

Prosecutors say Watson was at that residence to pick up some equipment the victim had borrowed. He told the victim he had been planning the assault for months, according to court records.

A surveillance video showed Watson leaving the area just before police responded to the reported rape.

Prosecutors have requested a $75,000 cash bond.