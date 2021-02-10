Kansas City man charged in January deadly shooting near 29th and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a 53-year-old Kansas City man in connection with the deadly shooting of 38-year-old Charles Blakey on January 26, 2021.

Curtis Harris was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Kansas City police were dispatched to the area of 29th and Indiana on a reported injury wreck.

At the scene, police found a vehicle had struck a home. The victim, Blakey, inside the vehicle was deceased. He had sustained gunshot wounds to the face.

Harris told police that he and the victim had been driving and purchased marijuana when they ended up in a struggle over a weapon. Harris fired six shots at the victim, because he said he feared for his life.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $150,000 for Harris.