Kansas City man charged in January shootout with Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges after he allegedly opened fire on Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in Lee’s Summit in January.

Tayland Rahim, 28, faces two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County court.

According to court documents, on Jan. 4, 2021, Rahim drove his pickup into the parking lot of MSHP’s Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit and got out of the vehicle with an assault rifle.

He then allegedly raised his rifle and appeared to fire it then reloaded as he continued walking through the parking lt.

After allegedly ignoring commands to drop the rifle and pointing it at a sergeant, Rahim was shot. According to court documents, both a sergeant and another trooper fired shots at the man.

The charging documents do not list a potential motive. Rahim is still in the hospital, recovering from his injuries.