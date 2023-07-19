KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man in connection to a shooting last month that left one person dead and another injured.

Mekhi Donnell Curry is charged with second-degree murder and stealing.

According to court documents, on June 19, Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting at 2:45 p.m. at a home on Mersington Court, near East 19th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived they found two victims in the front yard of the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

One victim, identified as 20-year-old Marquis Kindred, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Court records say Kindred and the suspect fought over a firearm.

Video from doorbell cameras in the area showed Curry and one of the victims fighting. Then a vehicle door opened and an individual exited the vehicle.

A gunshot was heard and Curry and the person who exited the vehicle got back into a silver sedan and fled.

Curry was arrested on July 16 on an unrelated incident and taken to the Jackson County jail.