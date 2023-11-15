KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the killing of a young woman whose body was found in Grandview, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged 19-year-old Tyheem V. Anderson with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

According to court records, the victim, identified as 17-year-old Amauri Hughes, went to Anderson’s house in Kansas City.

Anderson told police he and the victim had been in a long relationship.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, a witness called police and told them she had seen Hughes restrained in a surrender position. The following day officers were tipped that they could find the victim at another residence.

Grandview officers responded and found Hughes in a lot near the area of E. 127th Street and White Avenue. She had suffered trauma, including stab and gunshot wounds. Also a tooth was missing, according to court documents.

Court documents say officers searched a Kansas City residence, where they found mail and other items with the Anderson’s name on them. They also found blood and a tooth.

Anderson admitted to being with Hughes on Sunday, Nov. 12, when they had an argument.