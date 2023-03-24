KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City man charged in the death of 31-year-old Elizabeth Stivers is now in police custody.

Jackson County prosecutors say Darion Hall was taken into custody earlier Friday.

Hall faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and attempted stealing in Jackson County.

Court documents say Stivers had a restraining order against Hall.

Just a few hours before he allegedly killed the woman, prosecutors say Darion Hall went on a crime spree, including including two attempted robberies and car theft.

Police said Stivers was found last week outside of her home near East 7th Street and Spruce Avenue after a reported disturbance.

Officers found Stivers suffering from trauma injuries, and she later died at a hospital.

Stivers’ mother told detectives she was inside the house when Stivers told her she was going back over to a neighbor’s house.

About 10 minutes later, according to court records, after letting the dogs out, her mother said she heard a rustling noise outside.

Stivers’ mother said she found her daughter lying on the ground and called her son for help, court documents say.

The woman said she saw a man nearby who asked if she needed help, and she told him to keep walking. Stivers’ mother said she didn’t see the man’s face but suspected it was the neighbor’s stepson. Later, she told police that her neighbor, Hall’s stepmother, came up to her and asked “Did Darion do this?” court records say.

Hall’s stepmother said she and Stivers had been hanging out before Stivers ran home. Minutes later, she heard someone yelling outside and tried to call Stivers.

She told detectives that Hall and Stivers had been rumored to have a physical relationship in the past, but she later got a restraining order against Hall, court records say.

Detectives said earlier that night, they were dispatched to a reported stolen vehicle. Court documents say the man accused his grandson, Hall, of taking his vehicle without permission. The vehicle was later found abandoned about two minutes from Stivers’ home.

Hall was also seen on surveillance video at an Independence Avenue gas station. Video shows him walking into the store and confronting and punching a customer before chasing the customer from the building. Police were not called to take a report.

The 24-year-old was also seen on surveillance video shortly after, attempting to rob a Walgreens on Independence Avenue.

Police took Hall into custody just a few blocks from the homicide scene with blood on his clothing. Court records say he attempted to headbutt an officer after they put him in hand cuffs.

At a KCPD detention facility, a detective heard Hall say, “They gonna catch me for a robbery and not what I really did,” charging documents say.

The next day during an interview with police, Hall said he had been drinking and couldn’t remember what happened. He initially denied knowing Stivers, court records say, but later admitted he did, but said he didn’t see her that day.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Afterward, he refused to speak with detectives anymore and was released before being taken back into custody Friday.

Court documents say two days later, KCPD requested a rush analysis on DNA collected from Hall. Testing confirmed the blood on his hoodie belonged to Stivers.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for Hall.