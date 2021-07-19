Kansas City man charged in killing of three family members inside their home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a Kansas City man in connection to the murders of three people found Thursday night, July 15.

Prosecutors on Monday charged 38-year-old Rahman M. Muhammad with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records filed this weekend, just before 9 p.m. Thursday, July 15, a woman called from out of state to the Kansas City Police Department and asked for police to check on the welfare of relatives living in a home in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue.

The caller stated she had made several calls to check on them over three days and had not been able to make contact. She also went to the residence but no one answered and she could hear her grandmother’s dog barking from inside the residence.

Police found three victims shot inside the residence, with apparent blood on the floor and walls.

The victims have been identified brother and sister Jaelin and Tyla Ransom and their mother Shirley Ransom.

The family member who tried to call advised police that one victim had expressed concern to her about the aggression of her son, Muhammad. Police found a knife with apparent blood on it.

Police searched a residence where Muhammad had been staying and a search of the residence found a cell phone that according to information from the phone carrier had been in the area of the homicide on July 13, 2021.

Police also observed fresh lacerations on his hands and blood on clothing. A check of his clothing that had apparent blood found DNA likely from one victim on the clothing.