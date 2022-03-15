KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Kansas City man is facing charges in connection to the May 2021 deadly kidnapping and stabbing or beating of 52-year-old Gilberto Gutierrez.

Ahmad R. Herring was charged Tuesday in Jackson County with second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempting kidnapping, first-degree robbery, abandonment of a corpse and four counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on May 11, 2021, on a reported missing person.

The victim’s family told them they had not heard from their father, but bloody clothing of the victim had been found.

On May 17, 2021, a man’s body was reported wrapped in a tarp near 56th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The victim was identified as Gutierrez, who was killed by several stab wound.

During a search of a vehicle associated with Herring, police detectives found receipts for drop cloths and bleach. Several cellphones also were recovered. Tests for DNA showed the suspect’s DNA on a zip tie recovered near the victim.

Jackson County prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond for Herring.