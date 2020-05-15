Kansas City man charged in Northland homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a man inside of a northland home.

Davonte Cornelius faces first-degree murder charges in Clay County court.

According to court documents, police were called to the 5300 block of NE 57th Street on May 8.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Tyler Genson, shot to death inside the home.

Three people inside the home at the time of the shooting told investigators that they were inside watching Star Wars when shots came through the backdoor killed the victim.

Witnesses told police that they had been having an ongoing argument with another witnesses’ boyfriend, identified as Cornelius.

Cornelius was arrested on May 13 and allegedly told investigators that he shot into the house but didn’t know that anyone was home.

He allegedly told investigators that he threw the gun used in the shooting into a body of water.

Cornelius is being held in the Clay County jail on $1 million bond.