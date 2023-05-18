KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged in connection to a shooting that left three people injured at a Lee’s Summit park.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Antonio Harris with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lee’s Summit police officers received several call of shots being fired at Lea McKeighan Park off Chipman Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw several people running through the park and multiple vehicles leaving the area fast.

Officers found numerous shell casings, as well as spots of blood in the parking lot.

Witnesses told police that a man with long dreads was observed holding a firearm. He was next to a red Corvette. Officers found a red Corvette at the hospital parking lot with a bullet hole in the driver’s side door as well as blood inside.

Surveillance video showed Harris hanging around his Corvette in the park and a confrontation with at least three other men when gunfire breaks out.

The video also shows Harris firing multiple gunshots through the parking lot before he leaves with an injured man in the Corvette.