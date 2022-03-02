KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is the second person to be charged in a triple murder.

Jackson County Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Joshua Bell faced three counts of accessory to second degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents show Bell and other suspects drove to 27th Street and Spruce in October. Investigators said the suspects started shooting into a house in the area.

Kanen Wheaton, 24, Johnnai Owens, 23, and Devon Key, 24, were inside the house at the time and were killed.

Owens’ family said the three were meeting up before a party at the time.

The court papers show Bell’s phone was in the area of the car involved in the crime both before and after the shooting. Bell also admitted to helping steal ammunition like the kind later found at the crime scene.

Prosecutors charged Lucas Baker in connection with the deadly triple murder shortly after the shooting.

