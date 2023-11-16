KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man at the center of the death investigation of a 17-year-old Kansas City girl, made his first court appearance Thursday.

Tyheem Anderson, 19, is charged with three felonies including armed criminal action and kidnapping.

A friend first notified police November 11 someone wasn’t right when Amauri Hughes didn’t show up for work.

A witness who talked to her on FaceTime said Hughes was bound with her hands over her head.

Fast forward to Sunday, police found the teen dead near a carport in Grandview with stab wounds, a gun gunshot wound, bruises, cuts and broken teeth.

At that point, investigators turned their attention to Anderson.

When they showed up to a home where he was staying, they found blood everywhere, a knife, a spent shell casing and a broken tooth.

Anderson and Hughes had been in a relationship for a few years.

He claims he confronted her after finding something on Hughes’ phone that upset him and they fought about it.

He admitted to police he threw her phone, breaking it and claimed he sent her off in an uber.

Anderson says he never saw her again, all claims the state strongly disputes.

FOX4 asked with the overwhelming evidence the state seems to have in this case why there are no murder charges. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office says they are still reviewing the case for the potential of more charges.