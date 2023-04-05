KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man, accused of killing a man found in a hotel room Tuesday morning, is charged with the crime.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Makail L. Rogers with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Kansas City police responded to the Days Inn & Suites near East 87th Street and Hillcrest Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Court documents show Rogers and another man checked into the hotel hours before the shooting.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a witness called 911 after hearing a physical struggle inside one of the hotel rooms. The witness also reported hearing multiple shots from the same room.

Officers arrived and entered the room. The probable cause statement shows they found a victim’s body inside the room. Documents show the victim was shot multiple times.

Police found Rogers in a field next to the hotel. Officers chased after him. The probable cause statement shows Rogers exchanged gunfire with police at East 87th Street under the southbound Interstate 435 bridge.

Officers arrested Rogers and transported him to a hospital to receive treatment for an ankle injury.

After his arrest, Rogers told detectives he and the victim were at the victim’s apartment when they decided to go to the hotel. The probable cause statement shows Rogers told detectives he woke up with the victim pointing a gun at him. He claims he overpowered the victim and shot him before running away from the hotel.