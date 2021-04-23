Kansas City man charged with DUI, 2nd degree murder in wrong-way crash on I-35

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors charge a Kansas City, Missouri, man with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly crash in Merriam.

William Carter, 38, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash on Interstate 35 near 75th Street on April 3, 2021. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Carter was driving the wrong way on the interstate when the crash happened around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said Carter hit an oncoming car, killing 34-year-old Andrew Alan Hixson. Carter was injured and treated at a metro hospital.

Carter is held on $500,000 and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Friday afternoon.