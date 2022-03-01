LIBERTY, Mo. — A 37-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to a 2019 deadly crash on Interstate 29.

Platte County prosecutors have charged Timothy Thomas with DWI – death of another and first-degree of tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, just before 6:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to an injury crash on northbound I-29, at the ramp to southbound I-635.

The driver of a Jeep tried to change lanes when he over-corrected, officials say, and left the road.

The Jeep struck a guardrail and rolled several times. Both passengers, including 33-year-old Kara Tatum, were ejected. All three were taken to a nearby hospital where Tatum was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as Thomas, and other passenger both suffered moderate, but not life-threatening injuries.

None of the people in the Jeep were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.

A trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol noticed two different license plates on the Jeep. A computer check revealed it had been stolen the day before out of Gladstone, Missouri.

The trooper was notified that at the hospital, Thomas was speaking about the crash in first person, as if he were driving. He was requested to submit a blood test. A few days later, a toxicology report indicated the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and lidocaine in Thomas’ blood.

A warrant for Thomas’ arrest was issued Monday.

A $20,000 cash only bond has been set for him.

