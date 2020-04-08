Kansas City man charged with murder after hit-and-run, stabbing at Blue Valley Park

Picture of Corey Darden from the Jackson County Detention Center.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a man who they say killed another man by stabbing him and running him over on April 6.

Corey Darden, 36, is charged with 1st degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.

Police responded to 23rd Street and Topping Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Monday on what was first considered a deadly hit-and-run. Officers found the victim, Felipe Carrillo, who had been stabbed.

Carillo died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they had seen Darden and Carrillo arguing. Darden then punched Carillo, got into a blue Jeep or SUV, and ran him over.

Darden also told police he had stabbed Carillo before running him over, according to court documents. He confessed to wanting to kill Carillo.

The motive is unclear.

Darden is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash bond.