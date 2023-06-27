KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with additional crimes stemming from a shooting that killed three people and injured six more early Sunday morning.

Jackson County Prosecutor charged 26-year-old Keivon Greene with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. The crimes are in addition to the first-degree assault and armed criminal action charges Greene already faces.

“This defendant is being charged with all the events of that evening whether or not he fired the fatal shot or not. He is the individual that set off this chain event that led to shooting by others,” Peters Baker said.

Greene faces one count of murder each for the deaths of 22-year-old Nikko Manning, 28-year-old Jasity Strong, and 29-year-old Camden Brown. The three victims were shot and killed outside of a business at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Greene is being held without bond at this time.

Peters Baker said Greene posted bond last week in an unrelated case. He was arrested for resisting arrest and drug possession in Independence earlier this month. The prosecutor said Green spent nine days in jail before he was released– just days before Sunday’s deadly shooting.

Peters Baker said everything about Greene’s bond and release from jail last week is legal.

Meanwhile, detectives said they would not have made an arrest in the case so quickly without the help of key witnesses who provided vital information about the shooting.

Police said they know many more people were around at the time of the shooting and also witnessed what happened. Detectives ask anyone with information about the crime to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or contact the Kansas City Police Department.