Kansas City man charged with murder in deadly December shooting

KANSAS, CITY, Mo. — Prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting of a man on December 13.

Roy Justin Puls, 26, also faces armed criminal action charges.

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of East 83rd Street around 12:18 a.m. that day.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the victim Corey A Haley went to a hospital in a private vehicle. Haley later died as a result of gunshots wounds to the face, neck, chest, and back.

An unknown witness told investigators she and Puls were roommates. She further stated that the victim, Haley, was arguing with everyone in the house and those who were visiting.

According to court documents, the roommate stated Puls was annoyed and left the house with a duffel bag. Haley followed Puls out of the house.

Moments later, the roommate said she heard gunshots outside and saw a white heavy-duty truck speeding away.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says there was video surveillance showing Puls shooting and killing Haley at the scene.

Prosecutors requested a cash bond of $250,000.