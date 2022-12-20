KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 51-year-old man with the murder of another man on Dec. 14 in Midtown.

Francisco J. Enriquez faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around 1 a.m. near West 36th Street and Jefferson Street in the Valentine neighborhood.

Police found a man shot, later identified as 58-year-old Curtis Henderson, on the front steps of a house. Emergency crews said Henderson died before being transported to a hospital.

According to the charging documents, investigators found several surveillance footage cameras around the area which did not show the shooting but captured the audio. Investigators said in the video, they heard three gunshots and screaming voices one minute apart.

In addition, an exterior surveillance camera was obtained inside the bedroom that showed the front of the residence. In the video, investigators said it showed Henderson exiting the residence and approaching a SUV parked in a driveway.

According to the documents, the video shows Enriquez exited the vehicle, walked toward the front porch, and was kicked in the stomach by Henderson when he approached him. Henderson then put his fists up in a boxing stance before Enriquez fires his handgun shooting Henderson in the chest.

Investigators said the video showed Enriquez firing a second shot towards the house or the general direction of where Henderson was on the ground.

According to court documents, the video showed Enriquez kicking and using his handgun to strike where it was believed where Henderson was found on the ground before leaving the area.

During the investigation, police said they obtained a search warrant for Enriquez’s cell phone to locate him.