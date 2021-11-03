Kansas City man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend in gas station parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in May.

Malyck Weaver, 25, is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to the 8500 block of E. Winner Road on May 23, 2021, on reports of a shooting. The person who called police told dispatch they he had shot his ex-girlfriend, court documents said.

Kailey Love was found on the ground and declared dead at the scene.

Weaver identified himself to police as the caller when they arrived and said he and Love had been in an argument that led into the parking lot of a QuikTrip gas station.

According to court documents, police reviewed surveillance footage after Weaver told them he was being attacked by Love when he shot.

Weaver’s bond was set at $150,000 cash.