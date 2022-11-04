CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces first-degree murder and a number of other charges stemming from a string of arsons in May.

Court documents show 27-year-old Harold Edwards Jr. is accused of setting fire to a house in Polo, Missouri. It killed 96-year-old Lorene Fickess. The deadly arson was the first of three he is charged with setting.

Prosecutors also charged Edwards with burglary, armed criminal action, tampering, arson, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Edwards is being held without bond at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Investigators arrested Edwards in June. Court documents show investigators proved Edwards was in the area during the fires using information from his cell phone. Police say that surveillance images captured by cameras at a school show a black SUV they were able to track back to Edwards.

