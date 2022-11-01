OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is charged with premediated first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a man at an Overland Park as station in August.

Zarrell Semaj Finley made his first appearance in Johnson County court on charges Tuesday.

In July, police found 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson suffering from gunshot injuries near a gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road. Jackson died of his injuries at a hospital.

Finley is also charged with possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, having drug paraphernalia, and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Court documents further detailing the allegations against Finley were not immediately available.

