Kansas City man charged with second-degree murder in Northland homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the Northland on Sunday night.

Darius D. Miller faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Darius D. Miller

According to court documents, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of North London Avenue on a reported shooting around 8:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Kirin Logan, shot dead in between two apartment buildings.

The victim also had two loaded handguns and two jars of marijuana near his body, according to the probable cause statement.

During a search of the apartment, officers allegedly found loaded guns, marijuana and $720 in cash as well as Miller’s ID.

Miller was taken into custody when officers arrived and allegedly said, “I just shot someone,” before asking for an attorney.

A search of Miller’s phone revealed a text message to his mother stating, “Mama I shot someone….at home.”

Miller is currently being held in the Platte County Jail without bond. A court date has not yet been scheduled.