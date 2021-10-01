Kansas City man charged with sex crimes involving two girls in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in Platte County with multiple child sex offenses involving two girls and authorities are seeking the public’s help to determine whether there are other alleged victims.

Brian K. Keeling, 54, is accused of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy involving girls who were ages 12 and 14.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said charges were filed Friday following an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas City Police Department.

Zahnd said it is possible that Keeling may have sexually abused other children.

“We’re asking anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been abused by this man to contact the FBI by dialing (816) 512-8200,” Zahnd said.

According to court documents, in August 2021, two girls, ages 12 and 14, told Children’s Mercy Hospital employees that Keeling made them take off their clothes and be photographed.

Further examination at the hospital revealed one of the juvenile victims had healed injuries consistent with sexual assault or trauma. She said Keeling was her “uncle” who was her older sister’s “baby daddy” who forced her to have sex with him and took pictures of her on his cell phone in just her underwear on two separate occasions.

She also said he took her and her sister to a field and left them there where Kansas City, Kansas police found them and took them home.

Both victims were then interviewed by the FBI who disclosed further sexual abuse by Keeling.

In two counts, the prosecutor’s office charged Keeling as a persistent sexual offender, alleging that he previously pleaded guilty to forcible rape and forcible sodomy in 1995 in Jackson County.

If convicted of those counts, Keeling would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

In two other counts, Zahnd’s office charged Keeling as a prior, persistent, and dangerous offender, which would also subject Keeling to an extended term of imprisonment if convicted.

Keeling is being held without bond in the Platte County jail.