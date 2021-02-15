Kansas City man charged with stabbing sister to death in fight over $100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged after he stabbed his sister in what he described was a fight over $100, according to Jackson County court documents.

Michael H. Childs, 68, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. If convicted, he could serve 10-30 years, or life.

Police were called to an apartment in the 9400 block of Newton Drive at 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 12 in regards to a disturbance with a weapon. When they arrived, they found a woman laying down with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as Stephanie Hunt.

Her brother, Childs, was arrested at the scene, according to court documents. He later told police they were in his home drinking and smoking, and they began to fight because he allegedly owed her $100.

Childs claimed the fight turned physical, and he fell to the ground twice. He also said Hunt grabbed a butcher knife, but he took it away from her. He said she began throwing things at him, and he directed the knife toward her, waving it “to fend her off.”

When she went to lie down, Childs claimed he picked everything up and cleaned the knife, not knowing he wounded Hunt enough to kill her.

The reporting detective stated in the report that there was no major signs of a struggle. He also said Childs had no observable physical injury. Hunt on the other hand had a broken nail, a scratch on her forearm and a knife wound on the left side of her torso.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 cash bond for Childs.