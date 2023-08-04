KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury recommended a 35-year prison sentence to a Kansas City man for three felonies in connection with sexual assaults of a child.

The jury found 56-year-old Rosendo Palma guilty of attempted statutory rape in the first degree with a child under 12, statutory sodomy in the 1st degree with a child under 12 and attempted statutory sodomy in the first degree with a child under 12.

The jury recommended 10 years, 15 years and 10 years on each conviction. The sentences would run consecutively.

A Jackson County judge will sentence Palma will be sentenced on October 6.