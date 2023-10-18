LIBERTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted after prosecutors say he intentionally ran over two people with his truck, killing one man.

A Clay County jury found 48-year-old Michael Myers guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Myers was charged in 2019, a few days after family said Myers pinned 36-year-old James Pettijohn up against the wall of The Arcs Thrift Store in Gladstone.

Pettijohn died from his injuries, and his girlfriend was injured in the incident.

Family said Myers and Pettijohn were friends, and they believed the dispute was the result of a love triangle.

Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said the jury returned its decision in less than half an hour during the trial this week.

“Because one of the victims rejected the defendant’s romantic advances, he ran her and the deceased victim over with his truck,” Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson said.

“The surviving victim and the families will have to live with the consequences of the defendant’s actions, and now so will he.”

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 22.