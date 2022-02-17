KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been convicted in the 2019 shooting of a teenager.

A Jackson County jury on Wednesday convicted Tracy D. French with the April 5, 2019, deadly shooting of 17-year-old Deontae Campbell near 63rd and Paseo.

The jury convicted French of unlawful use of a weapon, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, police responded on April 5, 2019, to the area of 63rd and the Paseo regarding a shooting.

Officers found Campbell who was driving a vehicle and another 17-year-old victim in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. The passenger said they had just left the Landing Mall area when French began shooting at their car.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Campbell was hit and lost control of the vehicle. The passenger attempted to control it but the vehicle struck a building. Surveillance video showed French getting out of a vehicle, raising his hand as if he was pointing a gun. Then the victims’ vehicle is shown crashing into the building.

French’s DNA was found on a cellphone recovered at the crime scene.

In May, when police went to arrest French when he attempted to flee on foot.

He will be sentenced at a future hearing.

