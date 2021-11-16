Kansas City man convicted in first homicide of 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 56-year-old Kansas City man was convicted by a Jackson County jury of first degree murder in the first homicide of 2018.

Aasim Karim, also known as Demetricus Clark, was convicted in the fatal shooting of Thomas Rice III on January 4, 2018. He was also convicted of one count of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, police found the victim outside the driver door of his vehicle near U.S. 40 Highway and Manchester Avenue.

Karim was pronounced dead at the scene and had apparent gunshot wounds. His vehicle had struck a utility pole.

A witness told officers that Karim had threatened to shoot Rice before and shell casings found at Karim’s residence matched the shell casing found near Rice at the scene.

Karim will be sentenced on January 12, 2022 at 11 a.m.