KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man in the fatal shootings during a double homicide in January 2023.

Damon Goodrich shot his girlfriend and her cousin outside the girlfriend’s home in Kansas City.

The jury convicted Goodrich of two counts of Murder 2nd Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

The defendant will be sentenced at a hearing in January.

According to court records, the defendant was accused of shooting his girlfriend and her cousin on Jan. 8, 2023.

Teenage children of the female victim witnessed parts of the violence. Ring doorbell footage and surveillance cameras supported that the defendant was at or near the house during the encounter at the victim’s residence.