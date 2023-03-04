KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man in March 2021, Jackson County Prosecutors said.

A Jackson County jury found Brandon Pritchard of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal actions, and first-degree burglary.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of White Avenue on March 21, 2021. Officers found the victim, Michael Utley, deceased from gunshot wounds and lying on the front foyer floor.

Witnesses told police that Pritchard showed up at the residence and entered and yelled in a threatening manner after coming home from a hike.

Pritchard will be sentenced at a future sentencing hearing. Because he’s a persistent offender, voluntary manslaughter and first-degree burglary convictions will be sentenced as felonies.