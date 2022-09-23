KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man accused of killing his girlfriend and son is convicted by a Jackson County jury.

The jury convicted 34-year-old Dmarius M. Bozeman of second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Khasheme Strother. He was also convicted of four counts of armed criminal action and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records show police responded to a townhome on West Pennway Terrace in February 2021.

Officers found Strother and a son he shared with Bozeman, 19-year-old Raymon Hill, dead inside. Bozeman was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to the charging documents, Bozeman told officers he got into a fight with Strother. He said he fired what he thought were two warning shots, but later realized the bullets hit her. He said he shot his son in self defense when the 19-year-old started firing at him.

Three other teenagers inside the home at the time of the shooting told officers Bozeman and their mother were fighting. They were concerned because Bozeman had a history of violence with their mother, according to the charging documents.

The paperwork shows Bozeman threatened to kill everyone in the townhome during the fight. He then went upstairs and Strother followed. The teenagers told officers they heard gunshots and ran out of the townhome.

Hill, the oldest of Strother’s children, went back inside to check on his parents. Court documents show one of the other teenagers followed him and reported Hill and Bozeman exchanged gunfire.

The teenagers then ran to another townhome and called 911. Emergency crews transported Bozeman to a hospital for treatment, where he was later arrested.

Bozeman will be sentenced at a future date.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.