Kansas City man convicted of shooting at wife’s after she ran over his motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was convicted of firing shots into his wife’s car after an argument where she ran over his motorcycle.

A jury in Jackson County convicted Jeffery E. Morgan, 43, of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Morgan and his wife were arguing when she ran over his unoccupied motorcycle with her car.

As she drove away. Morgan fired at her car twelve times, striking the car twice. The victim wasn’t hit by gunfire.

Morgan, who was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting, faces a combined total of 25 years in prison for the three charges. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Jackson County Circuit Court.